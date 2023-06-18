Aging & Style
FORCAST: Clearing skies and mild end to your Father’s Day weekend

By Alena Lee
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
After a soggy start to Father’s Day, clouds and rain will gradually clear out this evening with temperatures returning to the 60s overnight. Monday will feature lots of sunshine with very light east to southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. High pressure will reign supreme all week long allowing temperatures to return to the upper 80s and low 90s each afternoon with little to no rain expected. This pattern finally breaks down a bit by the upcoming weekend with a disturbance coming in from the northwest. It could bring us more beneficial rainfall, but then we return to dry and above normal temperatures into the upcoming week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

FORECAST: Damp start to Father’s Day should dry out by afternoon
