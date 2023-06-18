Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A driver fled the scene of a crash after hitting a construction worker early Saturday morning.

According to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old male driver of a 2020 Kia Forte was in a closed-off construction lane on I-70 heading eastbound.

The driver, Caden Vossman, of Westwood, Kansas, struck a construction worker and fled the scene, according to KHP reports.

It happened at 2:23 a.m. Saturday.

The male construction worker was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to KHP.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne received their Super...
Chiefs receive Super Bowl rings at Union Station
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Rain forecast with spotty showers for this Father's Day weekend.
FORECAST: Intervals of shower and storm activity on Saturday, especially in afternoon and evening
Uconn Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Teen dies after high-speed crash involving DUI suspect, man charged with murder
Olathe police officers asked the public for help in finding 36-year-old Samuel Allen.
Police ask for help in finding missing man considered endangered

Latest News

Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 68-year-old Carolyn...
Silver Alert issued for missing Garden City woman
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
KBI: More than 80 letters with suspicious powder mailed to Kansas lawmakers
Hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist in KCMO