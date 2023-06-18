Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A driver fled the scene of a crash after hitting a construction worker early Saturday morning.

According to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old male driver of a 2020 Kia Forte was in a closed-off construction lane on I-70 heading eastbound.

The driver, Caden Vossman, of Westwood, Kansas, struck a construction worker and fled the scene, according to KHP reports.

It happened at 2:23 a.m. Saturday.

The male construction worker was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to KHP.

