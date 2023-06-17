Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Two Kansas teenagers seriously injured in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks

FILE — Lake of the Ozarks
FILE — Lake of the Ozarks(MSHP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two teenagers from Kansas were taken to the hospital after a jet ski collision Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the two teens were riding jet skis around 6:20 p.m. near the 7-mile mark of the Big Niangua.

The crash happened when a jet ski driven by a 15-year-old boy from Derby, Kansas, crashed into another jet ski driven by a 16-year-old boy from Rose Hill, Kansas.

The collision launched both teenagers into the water. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver flees after hitting construction worker on I-70
FILE:
Baggage system issues slow down KCI Sunday morning
Man killed, woman suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO shooting
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business

Latest News

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning...
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Greinke and the Royals 5-2
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Search suspended for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
Powder mailed to Kansas lawmakers, early testing shows no ‘biological agents’ of concern
Kansas City, Missouri, mayor Quinton Lucas paid a visit to the Gardner Pride Celebration on...
KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas pays visit to Gardner Pride celebration
The Silver Alert for a missing Garden City woman has been cancelled.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Garden City woman found safe