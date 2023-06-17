Hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A hit-and-run crash killed a motorcyclist Friday night.

The crash occurred at Forrester and Santa Fe at approximately 9:34 p.m., Kansas City Missouri Police said.

According to KCPD, an investigation revealed a silver Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Forrester when it struck an orange, homemade motorcycle head on, ejecting the motorcyclist from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries before hospital staff declared the person dead.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken into custody a short time after leaving the scene of the collision. Police said the investigation, which will include suspected impairment, is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.