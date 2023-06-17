FORECAST: Pop-up showers this afternoon, thunderstorms likely for Sunday morning

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and evening. Watch out for heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning. But after sunset expect the weather to remain fairly quiet until the storm system out west between eastern Colorado and western Kansas finally tracks eastward closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line. This disturbance will bring our area a chance for showers and storms overnight into daybreak on Sunday. While Father’s Day may start out with widespread rain that could be heavy at times, it will not last all day. Rain will gradually taper off from west to east as we head into the afternoon with some area temperatures being able to recover into the low 80s. Those on the Missouri side of our viewing area may not get out of the 70s as they will be the last to see the clouds clear. Enjoy the brief cooldown, because by Monday we will easily see highs soaring back into the mid to upper 80s. High pressure will be the dominant feature in charge of our very warm and muggy conditions that will stick with us for several days, if not a solid week. Highs each afternoon will be back in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.