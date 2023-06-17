FORECAST: Intervals of shower and storm activity on Saturday, especially in afternoon and evening

Welcome to the weekend! We are not expecting a washout, but a few intervals of showers and storms are on the table. A complex of showers and storms Saturday morning is moving in from the west across Kansas, but this initial wave should die off mostly before it gets here. Once we heat the atmosphere during the day, we will watch for more storms to pop-up in the afternoon. This is when a low-end severe storm is possible.

The higher risk of severe weather stays across southern Kansas and Oklahoma. Outdoor plans will just need to watch the radar and be prepared for a heavier downpour or two to bring you inside briefly. Highs Saturday in the upper 80s. More developing showers and storms overnight and into Sunday morning. Better rain chances on Father’s Day will be in the morning.

This keeps us a bit cooler later in the day with lower 80s Sunday afternoon. Should be a dry afternoon. Expect higher humidity to stick around, however. Next week will be toasty and rather sunny. Most of our days are near the upper 80s to lower 90s. With higher humidity, we cannot rule out a random shower or storm in the afternoons, but most stay dry.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.