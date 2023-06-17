Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew this week.(Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (AP) — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized, more treated after large pallet business fire
Casey's purchased 26 local MinitMart locations this spring, building on its dozen or so...
Casey’s convenience stores to take over 26 former MinitMart locations
Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne received their Super...
Chiefs receive Super Bowl rings at Union Station
Adeline Stewart, 6, drowned at Oceans of Fun last summer. Now, her parents have filed a...
Lawsuit claims Oceans of Fun employees made young girl take off life jacket before she drowned
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life

Latest News

For an eighth year, Boulevardia is underway!
A 19-year-old driver was stopped at an intersection Thursday morning when a speeding car...
Teen dies after high-speed crash involving DUI suspect, man charged with murder
Authorities investigating after Kansas legislators receive mail with suspicious powder
July 10 is the last day to appeal property tax assessments, which isn’t a lot of time for those...
Jackson County homeowner plans workshops to help others appeal home values