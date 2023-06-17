Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Death investigation underway following crash, shooting call near Linwood & Cleveland

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Missouri, after an incident Friday night shortly after 11 p.m.

Officers said a call to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department for an injury accident was upgraded to a shooting while officers were en route to a scene of the death of a man.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue area just after 11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult man lying next to a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

The man was declared dead after EMS on scene attempted life-saving measures.

KCPD said no one is in custody relating to the incident, and the circumstances surrounding what they are calling a homicide is still being investigated. After the call originally came in as an injury accident, it was eventually upgraded to a shooting call while officers were on their way to the scene, KCPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne received their Super...
Chiefs receive Super Bowl rings at Union Station
Casey's purchased 26 local MinitMart locations this spring, building on its dozen or so...
Casey’s convenience stores to take over 26 former MinitMart locations
Uconn Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Teen dies after high-speed crash involving DUI suspect, man charged with murder
Generic image of police lights.
Police: Missing Texas girl at center of Amber Alert was found in KCMO
Olathe police officers asked the public for help in finding 36-year-old Samuel Allen.
Police ask for help in finding missing man considered endangered

Latest News

Hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist in KCMO
The union representing nearly 500 Kauffman Stadium employees is accusing the Royals of...
Union representing Kauffman Stadium workers files charges with NLRB against Royals
Boulevardia kicks off in downtown Kansas City
Boulevardia kicks off in downtown Kansas City
For an eighth year, Boulevardia is underway!