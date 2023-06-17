Death investigation underway following crash, shooting call near Linwood & Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Missouri, after an incident Friday night shortly after 11 p.m.

Officers said a call to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department for an injury accident was upgraded to a shooting while officers were en route to a scene of the death of a man.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue area just after 11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult man lying next to a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

The man was declared dead after EMS on scene attempted life-saving measures.

KCPD said no one is in custody relating to the incident, and the circumstances surrounding what they are calling a homicide is still being investigated. After the call originally came in as an injury accident, it was eventually upgraded to a shooting call while officers were on their way to the scene, KCPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.