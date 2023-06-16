Aging & Style
Watch this: How KC2026 team is preparing for the largest sporting event in our region's history

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KCTV5 & KC Area Development Council are partnering up to feature organizations putting KC on the map and this morning’s conversation is one you don’t want to miss. Grace and Jillian are joined by Katherine Holland and Neal Sharma who are two of the key people behind Kansas City’s strategy for hosting the Fifa World Cup in 2026. Watch this to learn more about how prominent leaders from the Metro are planning and implementing all aspects of the event, which will be the largest sports and fan engagement event in our region’s history. Sponsored by KC Area Development Council.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

