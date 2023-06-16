Aging & Style
Teen dies after high-speed crash involving DUI suspect, man charged with murder

Uconn Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Uconn Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old driver was stopped at an intersection Thursday morning when a speeding car crashed into him. That teen has died from his injuries, according to court documents.

Court records stated that Uconn Coleman was charged with first-degree murder, driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and transporting an open container.

Police said an officer tried to stop a black Ford Fusion traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Antioch Thursday before 1: 30 a.m. A vehicle pursuit was not initiated by the officer and several seconds later, the Fusion struck a gray Honda Accord that was stopped at the intersection of southbound Antioch and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The teen driver was critically injured, and a female passenger also suffered injuries.

Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

The intersection of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway was shut down for about six hours on Thursday morning.

