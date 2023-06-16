Teen dies after high-speed crash involving DUI suspect, man charged with murder

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old driver was stopped at an intersection Thursday morning when a speeding car crashed into him. That teen has died from his injuries, according to court documents.

Court records stated that Uconn Coleman was charged with first-degree murder, driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and transporting an open container.

Police said an officer tried to stop a black Ford Fusion traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Antioch Thursday before 1: 30 a.m. A vehicle pursuit was not initiated by the officer and several seconds later, the Fusion struck a gray Honda Accord that was stopped at the intersection of southbound Antioch and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The teen driver was critically injured, and a female passenger also suffered injuries.

Coleman was booked on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

The intersection of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway was shut down for about six hours on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.