Semi overturned on I-435 southbound near Truman Road

Semi overturned, caught fire Friday morning
The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-435 between Truman Road and Front Street.
The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-435 between Truman Road and Front Street.
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to the scene of a wreck involving an overturned semitrailer that had caught fire at 9:20 a.m. on Friday morning.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-435 between Truman Road and Front Street. The truck was exiting 435 northbound to 435 westbound and was carrying metal frames.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to prevent leaking fuel from running off into nearby drains.

The driver is said to have sustained minor injuries but is OK. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

