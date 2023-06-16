Aging & Style
Royals set to waive Bradley Jr. days after DFAing veteran outfielder

Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, advances to second on a flyout by Vinnie...
Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, advances to second on a flyout by Vinnie Pasquantino as Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien attempts the tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have initiated the process of waiving outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., the club announced Friday afternoon.

Bradley Jr. was designated for assignment on Monday. In a corresponding move, the Royals called up outfielder Dairon Blanco, who was leading the minor leagues in stolen bases this year.

Appearing in 43 games for the Royals this season, Bradley Jr. hit .133 and had an on-base percentage of .188.

Blanco has four hits in three games so far for Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

