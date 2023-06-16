Royals set to waive Bradley Jr. days after DFAing veteran outfielder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have initiated the process of waiving outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., the club announced Friday afternoon.

Bradley Jr. was designated for assignment on Monday. In a corresponding move, the Royals called up outfielder Dairon Blanco, who was leading the minor leagues in stolen bases this year.

Appearing in 43 games for the Royals this season, Bradley Jr. hit .133 and had an on-base percentage of .188.

Blanco has four hits in three games so far for Kansas City.

