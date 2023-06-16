Royals prospect gets first Major League call-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ahead of the weekend series hosting the Los Angeles Angels, the Kansas City Royals announced Friday that their 19th-ranked prospect got the call to The Show.

As the ball club continues to shift things around, Nate Eaton has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha. In his place, utility man Samad Taylor is getting the call up to Kansas City.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/eRhKK9ApMw — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 16, 2023

Taylor was acquired by the Royals in the Whit Merrifield trade with the Toronto Blue Jays last summer. He has played in 62 games with the Omaha Storm Chasers this season, notching a .304 average with 37 RBI, 6 home runs, 73 hits and 50 runs through 240 at-bats.

He was added to the 40-man roster over the offseason and has played second base, third base, left and center field this year combined with reps at shortstop.

The 24-year-old is now in his third organization and was drafted initially in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians.

On Friday, the Royals also signed a pair of veteran infielders to minor league deals, Adeiny Hechavarría and Jack Reinheimer. The 34-year-old will report to Triple-A Omaha and a 30-year-old to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, conversely.

Taylor is not in the lineup for the first game of this weekend’s series against the Angels, which has a 7:10 p.m. first pitch Friday.

