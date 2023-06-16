Police: Missing Texas girl at center of Amber Alert was found in KCMO

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KCTV) - A police department in Texas has confirmed that a missing 13-year-old for whom an Amber Alert had been issued was found at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the Hitchcock Police Department, the 13-year-old girl had last been seen at her residence in the 6500 block of Bell Street on Friday, June 9.

Her family had reported seeing an unknown male driving a silver Toyota Camry. They thought she had left her residence with him.

Hitchcock police investigated and found that she had chatted with adult males online through various platforms. “Her disappearance may be connected to online solicitation,” the police department said.

On Thursday, June 15, Hitchcock police said she had been found safe in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Hitchcock Police Department’s investigation had found that she might be in the KCMO area, so a coordinated effort began to find her.

She was found with an adult male she is not related to “in an apartment complex,” the police said. At this time, Hitchcock police are not releasing information about him.

KCTV5 News has reached out to the KCPD to see if they can provide additional information about where this apartment complex is in the city.

The girl was in FBI custody as of Thursday evening, waiting for Hitchcock police to retrieve her and return her to to her parents.

Hitchcock police said they will provide “more details” at a later date.

The FBI offices out of Houston and Kansas City assisted Hitchcock police in their investigation, as well as the KCPD.

Previous coverage from Gray Television:

Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old missing in Texas

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.