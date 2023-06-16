Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police looking for suspect who smeared feces on homes, cars in possible hate crime

Police said a person smeared feces on cars and homes throughout a neighborhood.
By Bryant Reed, Marcy Jones, Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A series of potential hate crimes have police on alert in Middletown, Connecticut.

Middletown police said a person smeared feces on cars and homes throughout a neighborhood.

The incidents took place at five homes, all within about a 3-minute drive of each other.

As the crimes piled up, police believe there may be a pattern to the homes targeted.

“As we started putting it together, we started looking to see if there were any similarities, and a few people who posted on Facebook, the anonymous ones, posted they thought it was related to their pride flag and material that was displayed on their property,” said Capt. Brian Hubbs with Middletown police.

No pride flags were vandalized, but police said they were investigating whether or not the vandalism had any connection to the pride flags on the properties.

The suspect smeared feces on doors and windows of the houses and cars they targeted.

Michelle Clay said they weren’t only acts against the LGBTQ+ community but Black people, too.

“Somebody had thrown feces on my neighbor’s front window. [They] threw something on the side, then put the N-word on the back window,” Clay explained.

She saw the vandalism before her neighbor did and quickly relayed the information.

“Imagine you’re coming out of your apartment, you’re walking to your car, and that’s the first thing you see on your way to work. That’s traumatizing,” Clay said.

Clay said her neighbor cleaned up the mess, but didn’t leave the situation unaffected.

She said she was hopeful the criminal will be caught with help from their apartment complex’s cameras.

“I don’t think he knew he was on ‘Candid Camera,’ but they got pictures, they got video. So yeah, I hope they catch him,” Clay said. “It’s sickening. It’s very sickening. I don’t understand how somebody is driving around with feces just to smear it on. That’s a different level of crazy.”

Middletown police said they’re still trying to pinpoint a motive and the investigation was ongoing.

Other victims said the actions didn’t have any effect on their support of the LGBTQ+ community and other minority communities.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized, more treated after large pallet business fire
Adeline Stewart, 6, drowned at Oceans of Fun last summer. Now, her parents have filed a...
Lawsuit claims Oceans of Fun employees made young girl take off life jacket before she drowned
FILE - If signed by Governor Mike Parson, Missouri would become one of the first states to...
Advocates question Missouri’s new child custody bill
Teen in critical condition Thursday morning after a car crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway and...
Man arrested for DUI after crash in Merriam critically injures 19-year-old
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life

Latest News

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says
Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne received their Super...
Chiefs receive Super Bowl rings at Union Station
The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs received their rings at Union Station on June 15,...
Kansas City Chiefs get their Super Bowl rings
Deadly tornado strikes Texas Panhandle
A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.
WATCH: German shepherd rescued via helicopter after falling 300 feet off cliff