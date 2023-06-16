Aging & Style
Police ask for help in finding missing man considered endangered

Olathe police officers asked the public for help in finding 36-year-old Samuel Allen.
Olathe police officers asked the public for help in finding 36-year-old Samuel Allen.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man with ties to Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri, was last seen two weeks ago.

Olathe police officers asked the public for help in finding 36-year-old Samuel Allen. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. 

He is known to change his hair color. Allen also has several tattoos, including one of a turtle on his right cheek. Police stated he was last seen on foot, in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 3.

Allen has several alias names, including “Turtle.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

