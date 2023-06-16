Moratorium on new landfill development in Kansas City approved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The topic of landfill development in south Kansas City has drawn the ire of dozens of communities. On Thursday, the City of Kansas City voted to approve a moratorium on such projects.

The city ordinance declares a moratorium on the approval of any permits, plan review, project plans, and zoning changes for a proposed demolition debris landfill, a sanitary landfill, or a transfer station until June 1, 2024.

A potential landfill site would have bordered 147th Street, Horridge Road, 155th Street, and Peterson Road.

Municipalities and organizations publicly opposing the landfill development:

City of Raymore

City of Lee’s Summit

City of Grandview

City of Belton

City of Peculiar

City of Lake Winnebago

Cass County

Jackson County

Lee’s Summit School District

Grandview School District

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Belton School District

South Metropolitan Fire Protection District

Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Belton, South KC, Harrisonville Chambers of Commerce; Cass County Coalition of Chambers

Lake Winnebago HOA

Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council

Raymore Parks & Recreation Board

Creekmoor Property Owners Association & Cooper Land Development

Missouri Municipal League (MML)

