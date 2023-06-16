Moratorium on new landfill development in Kansas City approved
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The topic of landfill development in south Kansas City has drawn the ire of dozens of communities. On Thursday, the City of Kansas City voted to approve a moratorium on such projects.
The city ordinance declares a moratorium on the approval of any permits, plan review, project plans, and zoning changes for a proposed demolition debris landfill, a sanitary landfill, or a transfer station until June 1, 2024.
A potential landfill site would have bordered 147th Street, Horridge Road, 155th Street, and Peterson Road.
Municipalities and organizations publicly opposing the landfill development:
- City of Raymore
- City of Lee’s Summit
- City of Grandview
- City of Belton
- City of Peculiar
- City of Lake Winnebago
- Cass County
- Jackson County
- Lee’s Summit School District
- Grandview School District
- Raymore-Peculiar School District
- Belton School District
- South Metropolitan Fire Protection District
- Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Belton, South KC, Harrisonville Chambers of Commerce; Cass County Coalition of Chambers
- Lake Winnebago HOA
- Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council
- Raymore Parks & Recreation Board
- Creekmoor Property Owners Association & Cooper Land Development
- Missouri Municipal League (MML)
