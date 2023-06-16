Aging & Style
Moratorium on new landfill development in Kansas City approved

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The topic of landfill development in south Kansas City has drawn the ire of dozens of communities. On Thursday, the City of Kansas City voted to approve a moratorium on such projects.

The city ordinance declares a moratorium on the approval of any permits, plan review, project plans, and zoning changes for a proposed demolition debris landfill, a sanitary landfill, or a transfer station until June 1, 2024.

A potential landfill site would have bordered 147th Street, Horridge Road, 155th Street, and Peterson Road.

ALSO READ: Jackson County Health Department expresses concern about proposed landfill

Municipalities and organizations publicly opposing the landfill development:

  • City of Raymore
  • City of Lee’s Summit
  • City of Grandview
  • City of Belton
  • City of Peculiar
  • City of Lake Winnebago
  • Cass County
  • Jackson County
  • Lee’s Summit School District
  • Grandview School District
  • Raymore-Peculiar School District
  • Belton School District
  • South Metropolitan Fire Protection District
  • Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Belton, South KC, Harrisonville Chambers of Commerce; Cass County Coalition of Chambers
  • Lake Winnebago HOA
  • Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council
  • Raymore Parks & Recreation Board
  • Creekmoor Property Owners Association & Cooper Land Development
  • Missouri Municipal League (MML)
ALSO READ: Protesters seek more than one-year moratorium period at proposed landfill site

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

