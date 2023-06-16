Missouri to host Oklahoma, Arkansas in 2024 as SEC football opponents unveiled

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Southeastern Conference announced its 2024 conference opponents on Wednesday.

Missouri’s non-conference slate was already announced prior, but those are still subject to change. Additionally, the conference announced that each school will face either Oklahoma or Texas in their inaugural SEC seasons this upcoming fall.

The Tigers will host Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt in Columbia. On the road, they will face Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Once again conference foes, Oklahoma and Missouri will meet for the 97th time during the Sooners first season in the SEC. It will be the first time since 2011 the schools have met and the renewal of a matchup first played in 1902. The Sooners are one of the five teams that have faced the Tigers 90 or more times, along with Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State and Nebraska.

Requirements for each team from the SEC also include facing at least one opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent school as the conference grows to 16 teams in 2024.

Game one of the upcoming 2023 season the Tigers will host South Dakota at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, August 31.

