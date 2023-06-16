Aging & Style
Man charged in fatal shooting of Dustin Niehouse last November

Mark Delano Shelton.
Mark Delano Shelton.(Via the Clay County Sheriff’s Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in November of last year.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Mark Delano Shelton has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The charges were filed in connection with the fatal shooting of Dustin Niehouse on Nov. 28, 2022.

Shelton’s bond was set at $1 million, cash or surety.

According to the assistant prosecuting attorney, the warrant for Shelton’s arrest was served on Wednesday. He was arraigned in court on Friday.

Shelton is set to next appear in court on June 23 for a public defender determination.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, 29-year-old Niehouse was fatally shot at Cloud 9 Liquor in along NE Antioch Road.

A vigil was held on what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He was just so full of life,” his mother said through tears that night. “He loved hunting and fishing, and he loved Pokémon Go. He didn’t have any children of his own, but he has a lot of nieces and nephews and he was the best uncle in the world to them.”

