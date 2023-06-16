Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mahomes excited for ‘Quarterback’ Netflix series to release

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans wanting a look inside the day-to-day work put in by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will soon get a chance to see it.

On Wednesday, the NFL and the Chiefs released a trailer for ‘Quarterback,’ a series that will go inside the lives of Mahomes, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. The series, produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and overseen by Mahomes 2PM Productions, will release July 12 on Netflix.

“I wanted to for sure have some editing rights because I’ve realized I’m kind of wild on the field,” Mahomes said. “I don’t even remember the things that I say, but I’m a competitor, it’s just who I am. It was cool to be able to go through that process.”

As evidenced by the Super Bowl-winning success, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said production of the show was not a distraction during the 2022 season.

“I don’t know if I’ll watch it,” Reid said of the show, “but (Mahomes) handled himself right. It didn’t affect anybody and those guys (the film crew) did a nice job of staying away. Everything was distant or our own people so it wasn’t a distraction. Some of those things can be a distraction, this wasn’t a distraction. Whatever turns up, turns up, but he handled it the right way.”

One of the final clips from the trailer showcases Mahomes’ whirling dervish of a touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire during a game between Kansas City and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And following the play, some simple trash talk from the Chiefs’ two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“There’s a lot more of the ‘I’m like that’ stuff in there that I left in there,” Mahomes said, “but I couldn’t leave it all in there because I say a lot of wild stuff out there.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized, more treated after large pallet business fire
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Thieves stole several bottles from Liquor Mania was hit at 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023.
Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
Adeline Stewart, 6, drowned at Oceans of Fun last summer. Now, her parents have filed a...
Lawsuit claims Oceans of Fun employees made young girl take off life jacket before she drowned

Latest News

FILE - The SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship...
Missouri to host Oklahoma, Arkansas in 2024 as SEC football opponents unveiled
President Joe Biden poses with the with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center,...
Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs enjoy spoils of Super Bowl win during wild offseason
A golf tournament benefitting Variety KC betters the quality of life for kids with special needs
Annual charity golf tournament supports kids in need
Annual charity golf tournament supports kids in need