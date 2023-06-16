Aging & Style
KCPD investigating after man shot near 34th & Main dies

Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man who was shot in the area of 34th and Main died from his injuries.

According to the police, officers went to the area just after 12:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. EMS went to the scene, then took him to a local hospital. Several hours later, he passed away due to his injuries.

A person of interest has been taken into custody. The police said they aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with this fatal shooting.

The police said that it appears that there was an argument, which led to the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are speaking to any potential witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest.

The KCPD works with Partners for Peace in all their homicide investigations to monitor the risk of retaliation and provide social services to all residents.

