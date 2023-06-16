Aging & Style
Grant worth $43 million presented to further Kansas’ internet infrastructure

Nearly $43 million has been awarded to the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. Now the...
Nearly $43 million has been awarded to the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. Now the office can utilize the funds to expand affordable high-speed internet to communities in need of service.(Pixabay)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $43 million has been awarded to the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. Now the office can utilize the funds to expand affordable high-speed internet to communities in need of service.

The National Telecommunications Information and Administration (NTIA) granted the funds to the KOBD. The funds will be used toward a 682-mile fiber optic network to connect Liberal to Garden City, Pratt to Wichita, Kismet to Minneola, Wichita to Pittsburg, and Pittsburg to Overland Park.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made the announcement on Friday, June 16, stating that the open access “middle mile” infrastructure will connect local internet networks, primarily in rural communities, to high-capacity national and regional networks. According to the governor, the application to earn the grant was submitted in collaboration with the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Research and Education Network (KanREN), and private providers.

“Every day, my administration works to deliver high-speed internet to more Kansas families and businesses,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “That’s why I supported our application for this grant that will set up the infrastructure needed to reach 27,000 more homes and provide opportunities for economic success across the state.”

This grant will provide multiple benefits to the communities including:

  • Next-generation communications for public safety and transportation
  • Dedicated fiber network for higher education institutions, public safety organizations, hospitals, and more
  • Enhanced connectivity for Veterans Affairs facilities
  • Promotion of economic development
  • Accelerated expansion to rural households and businesses
  • Network security and resiliency

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland responded to the grant declaring the funds will quickly improve the state’s infrastructure development.

“Broadband availability is key to supporting our current economic momentum and providing the best quality of life for every Kansan,”said Toland. “This grant will accelerate our infrastructure development across the state, positioning us to achieve Governor Kelly’s goal of becoming a top 10 state for broadband access.”

This is part of the NTIA’s Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program, which is funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to Governor Kelly’s Office. To learn more about the program, visit the Kansas Department of Commerce website or check out AffordableConnectivity.gov and InternetforAll.gov.

