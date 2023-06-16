Aging & Style
Going With Grace: Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Grab your friends and family and get going with Grace as she highlights fun activities all over Kansas City! This week we are taking you on a trip to Miami County to visit a 501c3 that is all about giving the big cats in their care the best environment possible. These felines have come from all different backgrounds including performing in big cat shows to cats that never should have been house pets. Tours are available year-round at the Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory to learn more about these animals and what you can do to help them and their cousins in the wild.

Boulevardia is making it’s annual return to Crown Center later tonight and we got to talk with...
Boulevardia 2023: Our conversation with Friendly Thieves’ vocalist Sam Wells
KCTV5 & KC Area Development Council are partnering up to feature organizations putting KC on...
Watch this: How KC2026 team is preparing for the largest sporting event in our region’s history
It’s a musical centered around the 1904 World’s Fair and it’s opening night tonight at Theatre...
On Stage: Theatre in the Park debuts second show of this year’s outdoor season