Going With Grace: Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory

Grab your friends and family and get going with Grace as she highlights fun activities all over Kansas City! This week we are taking you on a trip to Miami County to visit a 501c3 that is all about giving the big cats in their care the best environment possible. These felines have come from all different backgrounds including performing in big cat shows to cats that never should have been house pets. Tours are available year-round at the Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory to learn more about these animals and what you can do to help them and their cousins in the wild.

