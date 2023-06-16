‘Going to get this fixed’: Royals’ Pasquantino thanks well-wishers following injury diagnosis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ahead of Wednesday’s loss to the Reds, the Royals announced another blow to the ball club. First baseman and young stand-out Vinnie Pasquantino will miss the remainder of the season and undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Pasquantino was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 10, 2023 in a loss at Baltimore with right shoulder instability.

He is expected to be back in time for Spring Training in Surprise, but took to Twitter Friday morning.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me over the past few days and for all the well wishes. Means a lot to me! Going to get this fixed and be back in a Royals uniform as soon as I can ✌️ https://t.co/Ao4QaCaiqN — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) June 16, 2023

Pasquantino had hit for a .247 batting average with 26 RBI and going yard nine times in 61 games this season.

The Kansas City Royals sit at 18-50 ahead of hosting the Angels this weekend and have the world record in Major League Baseball.

