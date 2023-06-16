‘Going to get this fixed’: Royals’ Pasquantino thanks well-wishers following injury diagnosis
Vinnie Pasquantino provides update after announcing season-ending surgery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ahead of Wednesday’s loss to the Reds, the Royals announced another blow to the ball club. First baseman and young stand-out Vinnie Pasquantino will miss the remainder of the season and undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Pasquantino was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 10, 2023 in a loss at Baltimore with right shoulder instability.
He is expected to be back in time for Spring Training in Surprise, but took to Twitter Friday morning.
Pasquantino had hit for a .247 batting average with 26 RBI and going yard nine times in 61 games this season.
The Kansas City Royals sit at 18-50 ahead of hosting the Angels this weekend and have the world record in Major League Baseball.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.