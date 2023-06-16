Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms expected Saturday night

By Alena Lee
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Active weather returns to the area as we head into the weekend, but it will still be hot for at least the first half of it. Saturday will start partly to mostly sunny and mild, with lows in the middle to upper 60s. By midday, we may have a few more clouds around and a few light showers developing. However, the best chance of rain should hold off until the evening hours. If you have plans to be outside Saturday, just be prepared to wait out a passing shower or two. Otherwise, I would not cancel plans. After sunset, rain chances increase. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. We could have an isolated strong to severe storm fire up, but that risk is still quite low at this time. The primary threats will be wind and hail. Sunday may start out with rain for some before tapering off in the afternoon and evening.

The system that will be responsible for this rain may still be close by, which could bring an additional chance of rain to those on the far eastern edge of our viewing area. However, for the most part, look for improving conditions Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will either get stuck in the 70s or briefly touch 80 degrees in many spots.

Monday kicks off the start of a very stagnant weather pattern. Our conditions will not change much from day to day for most of the upcoming week. Morning lows will start in the middle to upper 60s. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized, more treated after large pallet business fire
Casey's purchased 26 local MinitMart locations this spring, building on its dozen or so...
Casey’s convenience stores to take over 26 former MinitMart locations
Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne received their Super...
Chiefs receive Super Bowl rings at Union Station
Adeline Stewart, 6, drowned at Oceans of Fun last summer. Now, her parents have filed a...
Lawsuit claims Oceans of Fun employees made young girl take off life jacket before she drowned
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life

Latest News

Active weather returns to the area as we head into the weekend, but it will still be hot for at...
FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms expected Saturday night
An air quality alert is in effect for Friday as a severe weather threat expands across the...
FORECAST: Air quality alert Friday, risk for storms through the weekend
FORECAST: Air quality alert Friday, risk for storms through the weekend
There’s a very slim chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will go throughout...
FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions expected Friday