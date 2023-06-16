FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms expected Saturday night

Active weather returns to the area as we head into the weekend, but it will still be hot for at least the first half of it. Saturday will start partly to mostly sunny and mild, with lows in the middle to upper 60s. By midday, we may have a few more clouds around and a few light showers developing. However, the best chance of rain should hold off until the evening hours. If you have plans to be outside Saturday, just be prepared to wait out a passing shower or two. Otherwise, I would not cancel plans. After sunset, rain chances increase. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. We could have an isolated strong to severe storm fire up, but that risk is still quite low at this time. The primary threats will be wind and hail. Sunday may start out with rain for some before tapering off in the afternoon and evening.

The system that will be responsible for this rain may still be close by, which could bring an additional chance of rain to those on the far eastern edge of our viewing area. However, for the most part, look for improving conditions Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will either get stuck in the 70s or briefly touch 80 degrees in many spots.

Monday kicks off the start of a very stagnant weather pattern. Our conditions will not change much from day to day for most of the upcoming week. Morning lows will start in the middle to upper 60s. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

