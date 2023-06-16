FORECAST: Air quality alert Friday, risk for storms through the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure has moved off to the east as an unstable environment takes over. Humidity levels are on the higher side for this morning and will continue throughout the afternoon with the temperatures rising out of the upper 60s into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The storm system remains just to our west but a few isolated storms developing before the line interacts with our viewing area cannot be ruled out. This is more pertinent for our southern counties near the Kansas border early this evening. A marginal risk for isolated severe storms is expected.

On top of the storm threat, we are still dealing with an air quality alert. This is due to the wildfires within the southeast to the wildfires within southeastern Canada. It’s not necessarily the smoke more so than it is the noxious gas created by the fires. As we move into Saturday, the severe weather threat expands across the entirety of the viewing area. A marginal risk for severe storms will be the most common. The timing is more likely between the late afternoon and the mid-evening with a few storms continuing into our Father’s Day Sunday morning. Temperatures during this time will fall back to the lower 80s but will quickly rebound into next week. The upper 80s and lower 90s are expected into the official start of summer and will remain into the following weekend. The difference is that wet weather is not looking likely for next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.