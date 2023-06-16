Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Air quality alert Friday, risk for storms through the weekend

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure has moved off to the east as an unstable environment takes over. Humidity levels are on the higher side for this morning and will continue throughout the afternoon with the temperatures rising out of the upper 60s into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The storm system remains just to our west but a few isolated storms developing before the line interacts with our viewing area cannot be ruled out. This is more pertinent for our southern counties near the Kansas border early this evening. A marginal risk for isolated severe storms is expected.

On top of the storm threat, we are still dealing with an air quality alert. This is due to the wildfires within the southeast to the wildfires within southeastern Canada. It’s not necessarily the smoke more so than it is the noxious gas created by the fires. As we move into Saturday, the severe weather threat expands across the entirety of the viewing area. A marginal risk for severe storms will be the most common. The timing is more likely between the late afternoon and the mid-evening with a few storms continuing into our Father’s Day Sunday morning. Temperatures during this time will fall back to the lower 80s but will quickly rebound into next week. The upper 80s and lower 90s are expected into the official start of summer and will remain into the following weekend. The difference is that wet weather is not looking likely for next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized, more treated after large pallet business fire
Adeline Stewart, 6, drowned at Oceans of Fun last summer. Now, her parents have filed a...
Lawsuit claims Oceans of Fun employees made young girl take off life jacket before she drowned
FILE - If signed by Governor Mike Parson, Missouri would become one of the first states to...
Advocates question Missouri’s new child custody bill
Teen in critical condition Thursday morning after a car crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway and...
Man arrested for DUI after crash in Merriam critically injures 19-year-old
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life

Latest News

FORECAST: Air quality alert Friday, risk for storms through the weekend
There’s a very slim chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will go throughout...
FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions expected Friday
There’s a very slim chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will go throughout...
FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions expected Friday
Expect a small threat for isolated showers and weak storm activity by the end of the day Thursday
FORECAST: Air quality alert Thursday with clear skies and toasty temperatures