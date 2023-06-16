Crews still on scene of pallet factory fire on Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As of 9 a.m. Friday morning, firefighters are still targeting hot spots at a pallet factory that caught fire shortly after 12 p.m Thursday afternoon in the East Bottoms. A KCTV5 reporter on scene was not able to see any flames, but smoke is still visible from the building.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, flames erupted nearly 100 feet in the air and could be seen over 5 miles away. Temperatures peaked over 3,000 degrees.

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets at the building. There was also a propane tank on the site, but firefighters contained the fire from reaching that area. First responders said the flames were so hot it felt like a sunburn and tires on the fire trucks melted. Residents in the area were ultimately evacuated and many described the scene as nothing they had ever witnessed.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before, so it as quite the experience,” said Lynn Glavin, who was in an office next to the pallet factory. “They asked us to move because the heat was getting very intense.” Three firefighters were taken to the hospital and 10 others were treated for burns on sight. All are expected to make full recoveries. No one was inside the building when it caught on fire.

