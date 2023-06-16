City of Lawrence says it won’t arrest anyone under Kansas bathroom bill

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Lawrence announced Friday that its police department and city leaders will not enforce SB180, a bill from the Committee of Public Health and Welfare that lawmakers said intends to establish a meaning of biological sex for purposes of statutory construction.

“Our team is dedicated to making sure our trans community feels safe as they live, work and enjoy life in Lawrence, Kansas,” the City said in a statement.

SB180 contains no enforcement mandates, but the City released a statement intending to clarify its stance before any calls were made to the Lawrence Police Department.

“The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department will not arrest any person for using a bathroom or public facility that aligns with their gender identity,” the statement read. “While we acknowledge that the new law might lead some members of the public to believe they can call the police over bathroom-use issues, we will not arrest anyone under the guise of SB180.”

Chief Rich Lockhart echoed that sentiment.

“We don’t want anyone to feel unsafe. We’re here to help everyone live peacefully,” Lockhart said, “and that includes those in our trans and gender non-conforming community. If anyone feels they’re being harassed or threatened for using the bathroom of their choice, call us.”

