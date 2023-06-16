Aging & Style
Church fire under investigation on Longview Rd.

The cause of a church fire on Longview Rd. early Friday morning is under investigation in KCMO
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 3 a.m. a fire broke out at a church at 7351 Longview Road, on the corner of Longview Road and Crystal Avenue.

There were more than a dozen emergency units called to the church. Within a few hours, several were cleared and before 6 a.m. all emergency personnel had left the scene as investigators arrived to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

KCMO fire said there is significant damage to the abandoned building and no injuries were reported.

