Chiefs share thoughts on latest Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One of the final celebrations for the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs from last season came Thursday night at Union Station.

The ring and all of its complexities were on display inside the famous Kansas City landmark, and members of the Chiefs shared their thoughts on the design after seeing the grand prize for the first time.

“I had some input but I didn’t get to fully design it or anything like that, but I used some input and it’ll be sweet,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “To be able to have two rings, not a lot of people are able to do that. I mean, not a lot of people are able to have one, but to be able to have more with my brothers is really cool.”

Always one to have a fashion sense, tight end Travis Kelce said he was a fan of the elements of the ring and the tribute it pays to the franchise’s history.

“This ring is amazing,” Kelce said. “I didn’t have any tweaks or anything like that. They asked questions about some of the diamonds being different colors and things like that -- and I had my input on that.

The top portion of the 2022 ring can slide off and become a pendant, the Chiefs said, with the inner portion of the ring revealing Arrowhead Stadium and some year-based specifics to each player’s time spent with the organization.

“Everything makes sense to the history of the Chiefs,” Kelce said, “to where we are now. There’s nothing like winning a Super Bowl and the memories we had all of last year.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted the return of some players who have moved on to other teams, like wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and safety Juan Thornhill, as a positive of the ring ceremony night.

“It’s a great reward for winning the Super Bowl,” Reid said. “I think our guys are at that point of the year when they know we’re moving on to the next year, but we’re going to enjoy this one. To have some of the guys back to enjoy it with us I think is special.”

