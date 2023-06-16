Chiefs receive Super Bowl rings at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The wait is finally over.

The Chiefs received the Super Bowl rings they earned following February’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

A ring fit for a Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/9xoSqbsd2A — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

“I’m going to wear it everywhere,” said Chiefs safety Justin Reid. “Everyone is going to want to see this ring.”

“If you were reading the story, it was a good one,” said Chiefs WR Skyy Moore.

The venue was known to the Chiefs. Union Station hosted both of their recent championship parades and caught the eye of the team’s owner.

“Union Station has been so special to the organization and the city of Kansas City,” said Clark Hunt. “Not only because the parade finished here, but also because we hosted the NFL Draft here. It also is a beautiful venue and sets up perfectly for a party of almost 600 people.”

The players have felt the love from Kansas City. They enjoy playing football in front of a community like Chiefs Kingdom.

“This city absolutely loves the Chiefs,” said Chiefs Offensive Lineman Nick Allegretti. “You see it everywhere you go. You see red anywhere you look. You see Pat and Trav’s jersey just about every time you go outside.”

Now thhe Chiefs have tasted a second Super Bowl win in four years, they are ready to win one again.

“We love you guys. We love Chiefs Kingdom, and we’re going to do another one for you, baby,” said Justin Reid.

The Chiefs hope to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2003-2004.

