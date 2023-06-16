Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chicago boy, 7, drowns after being swept away in Lake Michigan along Indiana shoreline

Officials said the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.
Officials said the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 7-year-old Chicago boy drowned after he was swept away while playing in Lake Michigan along northwestern Indiana’s shoreline during hazardous beach conditions, authorities said Friday.

The boy was pulled from the lake Thursday evening in Porter County and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

An autopsy was completed Friday morning and the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning, the DNR said in a news release. His name was not released, pending notification of relatives.

The DNR said the boy was reported missing about 4:50 p.m. CDT Thursday in waters near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach. Responders from multiple agencies found him about 20 minutes later near Ogden Dunes.

The DNR said the child was playing in waist-deep water before he entered deeper water. A witness reported that it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore.

A relative who entered the water to try to rescue the boy also got caught in a current and lost sight of the child. The DNR said a beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of the incident, which Indiana conservation officers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized, more treated after large pallet business fire
Adeline Stewart, 6, drowned at Oceans of Fun last summer. Now, her parents have filed a...
Lawsuit claims Oceans of Fun employees made young girl take off life jacket before she drowned
FILE - If signed by Governor Mike Parson, Missouri would become one of the first states to...
Advocates question Missouri’s new child custody bill
Teen in critical condition Thursday morning after a car crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway and...
Man arrested for DUI after crash in Merriam critically injures 19-year-old
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life

Latest News

This image from video provided by Will Harris, shows a Fox News onscreen headline beneath a...
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Florida man gets 4 years, 9 months for attacking officer at US Capitol insurrection
The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-435 between Truman Road and Front Street.
Semi overturned on I-435 southbound near Truman Road
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden marks anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son Ray Lewis III watch the first half of Game 2 of...
Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies