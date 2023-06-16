Camden County deputies arrest man for firing shot at neighbors, deputies

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man wanted for shooting at his neighbors and then deputies.

Gary L Roethler, 62, faces assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action charges in the case.

Deputies responded to a home in the 1000 block of Velvet Antler Road, north of Camdenton, for a report of shots fired. Neighbors told deputies that Roethler had fired a gun at their residence. When deputies arrived, they said they heard shots fired from a nearby vehicle. Deputies arrested Roethler shortly after arriving.

A judge set a bond at $100,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.