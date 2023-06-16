Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.(GoFundMe)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas died Friday morning after a long battle with injuries he sustained after being struck by lightning last month.

Grayson Boggs had permanent brain damage and was in a coma. He stayed in intensive care for several weeks before being taken off a ventilator this week.

A post made by his family to Boggs’ GoFundMe on Friday said the following: “Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong.”

Grayson’s passing comes after his father, Matthew, 34, died from injuries caused by the same lightning strike last month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized, more treated after large pallet business fire
Adeline Stewart, 6, drowned at Oceans of Fun last summer. Now, her parents have filed a...
Lawsuit claims Oceans of Fun employees made young girl take off life jacket before she drowned
FILE - If signed by Governor Mike Parson, Missouri would become one of the first states to...
Advocates question Missouri’s new child custody bill
Teen in critical condition Thursday morning after a car crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway and...
Man arrested for DUI after crash in Merriam critically injures 19-year-old
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life

Latest News

Saquoia Samuels
Mother, boyfriend charged after 4-year-old found dead, authorities say
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, prosecutor says
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
LIVE: Justice Department expected to announce findings of investigation prompted by George Floyd’s death
FILE - Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, is mobbed by reporters as she arrives in the...
Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s