Authorities investigating after Kansas legislators receive mail with suspicious powder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities have confirmed that Kansas legislators are receiving “suspicious letters” and “possibly packages” at their homes with a suspicious powder inside.

The information comes from the director of Legislative Administrative Services.

He said that, at 1:30 p.m., KHP-Capitol Police informed him of the legislators receiving the items at their homes and “other state agencies.”

So far, the items that KHP-Capitol Police are aware of have Topeka and Kansas City return addresses.

Inside, there is a “suspicious powder.”

KHP had retrieved three or four of the letters from legislators and one from the attorney general’s office. The items have been turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

In the letter that was sent to legislators, the director of LAS also said: “I know some of you may have already received correspondence from leadership regarding this issue, but I wanted to make sure everyone receives the information. Please be diligent and cautious when receiving mail from unknown individuals. As more information becomes available, I will keep you informed.”

KCTV5 News has reached out to the KBI and FBI, seeking additional information.

