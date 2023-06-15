Aging & Style
Young pedestrian critically injured after being struck in I-29 construction zone

FILE — Police have not released any additional details on the vehicle involved.
FILE — Police have not released any additional details on the vehicle involved.(Source: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after being hit by a semi on the interstate.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated a juvenile was walking in a construction zone next to a southbound lane of traffic on I-29 about 9:30 p.m.

Just after the bridge over NW 72nd Street, a semi struck the person and continued to drive off southbound.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any additional details on the vehicle involved.

