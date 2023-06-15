Workers describe evacuation during massive pallet warehouse fire in East Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, a fire in the East Bottoms area of Kansas City caused a plume of thick, black smoke that could be seen as far away as Liberty.

The business on fire was a pallet factory and warehouse on Nicholson Avenue, just west of N. Monroe Avenue. Stacks and stacks of wood shot flames more than 100 feet in the air, according to Kansas City Fire Department spokesman Jason Spreitzer.

Marilyn Strode and Lynn Glavin work in the office of a trucking company right next door.

“We heard a lot of sirens,” recalled Strode. “We thought well, you know, a police chase or something was going on.”

She peeked through the blinds and saw fire trucks. Both stepped outside, curious.

“Like, holy crap,” Glavin said, describing her reaction. “I never experienced anything like this before.”

The fire department sent them up the street, then further up the street. They wondered what would happen to their building. They wondered what would happen to the homes on the other side of the pallet business, too.

Spreitzer said the residential areas were firefighters’ biggest concern.

“Crews have protected that side and they’ve done a fine job,” he said.

He remarked that there was also a propane tank on the site of the pallet business, but firefighters kept the fire from reaching that area.

The heat was intense. He said three firefighters were hospitalized and seven more treated on site.

“God bless the firefighters,” Strode said, “because it wasn’t for them, I mean, a whole lot would have been lost.”

“Oh my God. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where we would be at,” Glavin remarked. “I felt bad for them because they were, you could tell they were getting heat exhaustion.”

Spreitzer said there were there were about 160 firefighters working the fight the flames at one point. He expected crews to be working throughout the night.

At least one fire truck, Truck 12, had to be towed from the scene because heat from the fire damaged it.

KCTV5 viewer Stephen Lawton took this picture of the fire at a pallet warehouse in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday. (Stephen Lawton)

