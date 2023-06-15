Teen critically injured Thursday after early morning crash in Merriam

Merriam, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old is in critical condition Thursday morning after a car crash at 1:30 a.m.

It happened on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road in Merriam, not far off the I-35 exit.

Merriam Police confirm it was a two-car collision that closed the intersection. Police said it will take hours to reconstruct or map the accident which is why they ask drivers to avoid the area. Cars that are headed eastbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway were re-routed toward Johnson Drive.

Another person was also taken to the hospital but is stable and not considered to have life-threatening injuries.

