Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Teen critically injured Thursday after early morning crash in Merriam

Teen in critical condition Thursday morning after a car crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway and...
Teen in critical condition Thursday morning after a car crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merriam, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old is in critical condition Thursday morning after a car crash at 1:30 a.m.

It happened on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road in Merriam, not far off the I-35 exit.

Merriam Police confirm it was a two-car collision that closed the intersection. Police said it will take hours to reconstruct or map the accident which is why they ask drivers to avoid the area. Cars that are headed eastbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway were re-routed toward Johnson Drive.

Another person was also taken to the hospital but is stable and not considered to have life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
Thieves stole several bottles from Liquor Mania was hit at 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023.
Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts
FILE — A car drove into the gore point at I-435 and Bannister Road before it crashed, killing...
1 dead, another hospitalized after car strikes I-435 bridge support overnight
Paola 18-year-old Hayden West was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Indecent...
Paola teen arrested, charged with aggravated indecent liberties with child

Latest News

A golf tournament benefitting Variety KC betters the quality of life for kids with special needs
Annual charity golf tournament supports kids in need
Annual charity golf tournament supports kids in need
Children’s Mercy invests in mental health crisis
Children’s Mercy invests in mental health crisis afflicting children and teens
Children’s Mercy invests in mental health crisis afflicting children and teens - clipped version