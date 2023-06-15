Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Thieves stole several bottles from Liquor Mania was hit at 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023.
Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized, more treated after large pallet business fire
Paola 18-year-old Hayden West was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Indecent...
Paola teen arrested, charged with aggravated indecent liberties with child

Latest News

95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says
FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of New York's Wollman Rink in...
Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered to pay $475K for misusing public funds on failed White House bid