Smithville police looking for armed Subway robber
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - An armed robber at a Smithville, Missouri, Subway is currently unidentified, and police are looking for the public’s help.
The Smithville Police Department said the robbery occurred Wednesday at approximately 8:50 p.m. The male suspect allegedly entered the restaurant, brandished a firearm and demanded money.
Police said his vehicle appeared to be a silver Toyota 4-Runner with an unknown license plate.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 816-858-3521.
