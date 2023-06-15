Aging & Style
Smithville police looking for armed Subway robber

Police in Smithville, Missouri, are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an armed robber at a Subway.
Police in Smithville, Missouri, are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an armed robber at a Subway.(Smithville Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - An armed robber at a Smithville, Missouri, Subway is currently unidentified, and police are looking for the public’s help.

The Smithville Police Department said the robbery occurred Wednesday at approximately 8:50 p.m. The male suspect allegedly entered the restaurant, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

Police said his vehicle appeared to be a silver Toyota 4-Runner with an unknown license plate.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 816-858-3521.

