Royals: Salvy ‘day-to-day’ after sustaining hand contusion in game

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against Cleveland on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Perez's homer tied Jorge Soler for the Royals' most home runs in a season at 48. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Zoe Brown and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals say that Salvador Pérez is “day-to-day” after leaving Wednesday night’s game with a hand contusion.

A Twitter user posted a clip of when the beloved player’s left hand was injured by a fastball.

Essentially, as Salvy is getting ready to swing, the ball appears to hit his hand. In reaction to the apparent pain, he stops mid-swing and crouches while dropping the bat. However, he quickly gets back up and walks toward one side of the field.

This comes as Vinnie Pasquantino is expected to miss remainder of the season because he needs surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The Royals were playing the Cincinnati Reds tonight at Kauffman and lost. Final score was 7-4.

