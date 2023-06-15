Royals: Salvy ‘day-to-day’ after sustaining hand contusion in game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals say that Salvador Pérez is “day-to-day” after leaving Wednesday night’s game with a hand contusion.

A Twitter user posted a clip of when the beloved player’s left hand was injured by a fastball.

Essentially, as Salvy is getting ready to swing, the ball appears to hit his hand. In reaction to the apparent pain, he stops mid-swing and crouches while dropping the bat. However, he quickly gets back up and walks toward one side of the field.

This comes as Vinnie Pasquantino is expected to miss remainder of the season because he needs surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The Royals were playing the Cincinnati Reds tonight at Kauffman and lost. Final score was 7-4.

Pelotazo comprometedor para Salvador Pérez, esperemos no sea grave!!! pic.twitter.com/3iOx4DlT0w — Jean Tejidor (@jeanctt) June 15, 2023

Not ideal. Salvy is coming out of this game after getting hit on the hand by a pitch. #Royals pic.twitter.com/TMxMvCyPEU — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 15, 2023

