Representation Matters: KC Black Owned

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In this week’s Representation Matters series, Grace sits down with the founder of KC Black Owned to learn more about how the organization is empowering black entrepreneurs and fostering growth within our local communities. If you want to hear more from KC Black Owned’s founder Dr. Chelsey M. be sure to tune in to Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account this weekend.

