Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Perez exits game early, listed as day-to-day following hit by pitch

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On the same day the Kansas City Royals announced first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will have surgery and likely miss the remainder of the year, the Royals got another injury scare.

Designated hitter and team captain Salvador Perez left Wednesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch from Ben Lively in his third inning at-bat.

Perez was immediately pinch ran for by Maikel Garcia after taking the pitch to the wrist during his second plate appearance of the night.

The Royals said Perez is day-to-day with the injury.

Prior to the game, Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Perez was one of multiple options to play first base with Pasquantino unavailable.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers are being disciplined for how they handled a receipt...
2 KCK police officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza
Thieves stole several bottles from Liquor Mania was hit at 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023.
Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a...
Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino expected to miss remainder of season
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of...
Chiefs’ All-Pro DT Chris Jones absent for start of mandatory minicamp
Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy...
A closer look at the champs
Hays High School (Hays, Kan.) alumni Dylan Dreiling will be headed to Omaha with the Tennessee...
Kansas, Missouri ties set for Men’s College World Series