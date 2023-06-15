Perez exits game early, listed as day-to-day following hit by pitch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On the same day the Kansas City Royals announced first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will have surgery and likely miss the remainder of the year, the Royals got another injury scare.

Designated hitter and team captain Salvador Perez left Wednesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch from Ben Lively in his third inning at-bat.

Perez was immediately pinch ran for by Maikel Garcia after taking the pitch to the wrist during his second plate appearance of the night.

Not ideal. Salvy is coming out of this game after getting hit on the hand by a pitch. #Royals pic.twitter.com/TMxMvCyPEU — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 15, 2023

The Royals said Perez is day-to-day with the injury.

Prior to the game, Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Perez was one of multiple options to play first base with Pasquantino unavailable.

