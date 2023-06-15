LIVE COVERAGE: 2 firefighters injured in massive wood pallet business fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large fire at a commercial building drew dozens of firefighters Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department reported no injuries in the 3500 block of Nicholson, but flames reached more than 100 feet tall and smoke was seen for miles.

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets at the building.

No one was inside the business when the fire started, and no other structures were in danger, the fire department said.

The fire department stated 160 firefighters have responded to the scene.

Firefighters are battling a large fire off Nicholson Avenue. A spokesperson for the fire department said no injuries are reported.



Updates on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/U0BTFfgXpw — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) June 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.