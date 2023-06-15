Aging & Style
LIVE COVERAGE: 2 firefighters injured in massive wood pallet business fire

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large fire at a commercial building drew dozens of firefighters Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department reported no injuries in the 3500 block of Nicholson, but flames reached more than 100 feet tall and smoke was seen for miles.

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets at the building.

No one was inside the business when the fire started, and no other structures were in danger, the fire department said.

The fire department stated 160 firefighters have responded to the scene.

