NDOT advises of slick roads in Elko due to seasonal arrival of Mormon crickets(NevadaDotElko/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down as they drive through Elko due to what they say is the seasonal arrival of Mormon crickets.

NDOT on Twitter shared a photo of a roadway that seems to be completely covered by the crickets.

In the post, the agency advised that when the highway starts to look like it does in the photo, crews will plow and sand in order for better driving traction.

According to NDOT, drivers are reminded to take it slow when crickets make for potentially slick driving.

