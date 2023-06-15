Aging & Style
Local Airbnb owners sue Kansas City over new restrictions on short-term rentals

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local Airbnb owners are suing Kansas City, Missouri, in light of new restrictions on short-term rentals.

The lawsuit includes 36 plaintiffs who applied for short-term rental permits. They allege Kansas City never processed them.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to block the new rules, which go into effect June 15.

“I had an application pending since Aug. 8 of 2018,” said Megan Duma, a rental operator. “So, almost 4 years and 9 months that I didn’t have communication from the city. Then, they denied me.”

This comes a little over a month after the city council passed new laws overhauling the short-term rental program, cracking down on unlicensed rentals and residential zones.

The lawsuit alleges the new rules violate property rights under Missouri law and the plaintiffs’ due process rights.

Duma said her property at 1704 Jefferson St. has been her family’s livelihood, so she refuses to stop renting it out. She requested a temporary restraining order against the city, which was denied Wednesday night.

“As I stand here, I guess breaking the law, I’ve asked the federal courts for help,” Duma said. “I’m hoping they will give us that help. We are going to have a motion for a preliminary injunction, asking the city to stop enforcing this, in a month or two.”

The city declined to comment on this active litigation.

