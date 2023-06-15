Aging & Style
3 firefighters hospitalized, more treated after large pallet business fire

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets at the building.
The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets at the building.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large fire at a commercial building drew dozens of firefighters around noon Thursday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department reported that three firefighters have been hospitalized and 10 were treated for burns in the 3500 block of Nicholson, but flames reached more than 100 feet tall and smoke was seen for miles.

The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets at the building. There was also a propane tank on the site, but firefighters contained the fire from reaching that area.

No one was inside the business when the fire started, and no other structures were in danger, the fire department said.

Firefighter Jason Spreitzer said they are trying to protect a business to the east of the fire where the heat, which he said is “well over” 3,000 degrees, is melting the metal siding. No other properties nearby were affected.

About 160 firefighters responded to a large blaze at a wood pallet business in Kansas City.

Firefighter Jason Spreitzer said 160 firefighters have responded to the scene where the flames were observable as far North as Liberty and as far south as Kauffman Stadium. He estimated the fire encompassed around 2,500 square feet.

He added the fire felt like an “intense sunburn” even from over 500 feet away.

Firefighter Jason Spreitzer said residential areas were their biggest concern, but that was no reason to be concerned about nearby residential properties.

“Crews have protected that side and they’ve done a fine job,” he said.

