Lenexa police share info on potential suspect vehicle from January shooting

(Source: Pixabay)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers with the Lenexa Police Department shared info Thursday regarding the potential make and color of a vehicle involved in the January homicide of Michael Bohnsack.

“We believe the suspect to be a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion or other similar-style body vehicle,” Lenexa Police public relations officer Danny Chavez said. “We believe the suspect vehicle continued eastbound on I-435 from the scene of the shooting.”

A homicide investigation into the shooting stems from a Jan. 12, 2023, shooting that killed the 58-year-old Bohnsack, who is a Leavenworth, Kansas, native.

READ MORE: Lenexa police asking for tips following deadly shooting and crash near I-435 and K-10

Police believed based on initial information that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident on I-435 Highway between the victim and suspect.

The investigation began around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 12 when a passerby saw a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed into a light pole and ditch near I-435 and the K-10 interchange.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8040 or you can anonymously call the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

