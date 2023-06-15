KCPD patrol officers to carry Narcan to help overdose victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department announced today that every officer will carry Narcan with them by this weekend to help people having an overdose.

Officers have been trained to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that can treat opioid overdoses in emergency situations. It can also treat synthetic opioid overdoses such as fentanyl.

The doses were provided by the Missouri Institute of Mental Health, a research and program development institution.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids account for a large majority of overdoses across the country. Last year, 67% of all overdose deaths involved the drug. Earlier this month, three people in Lawrence overdosed hours apart from one another.

