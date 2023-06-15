KC Streetcar extension project track hits halfway point

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For a while now, a large portion of Main Street in Kansas City has been filled with orange cones, barriers and detour signs.

“It’s been what you can call ‘a mess’ the last couple of months,” said Michael Tuschhoff, who lives near the new line.

It’s all part of the KC Streetcar’s Main Street Extension project, which will eventually allow riders to travel from the River Market all the way to the UMKC campus near the Plaza.

“I’ll use it like I use the part that’s running right now,” said KC resident Lavern Rayford.

For Alan Stribling, the owner of the new Uptown Lounge on Main Street, the extension means endless possibilities for extra business. That is part of the reason he chose the spot about a year ago.

“The projected traffic patterns for that -- anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 users per day moving back and forth on this -- we thought that this would be a wonderful thing for the city, for this part of the city, specifically the Main Street corridor,” said Stribling.

On Tuesday, KC Streetcar tweeted that its crews’ work this week marks the 50% completion mark for the track of the extension project being laid. That’s good news for people living nearby.

“Well 50% is better than 49%, so progress is all you can ask for,” said Tuschhoff.

Businesses like Uptown Lounge hope one day their live music will have people taking the streetcar stop and filing into his spot.

“I suffered through the construction in front of my store for quite some time now. The people across the street are suffering through the same thing. But, with the reward at the end of the tunnel, with the completion of this project and the increased traffic, I think it will be wonderful for businesses like mine,” said Stribling.

The entire extension project is expected to be completed by 2025.

